Premier League giants Arsenal and Liverpool are reportedly setting plans to land Juventus teenager Kenan Yildiz.

The 18-year-old joined the Bianconeri on a free transfer from Bayern Munich in 2o22.

After spending his maiden campaign in Turin between the U19 and Next Gen squads, he earned a swift promotion to the first team in the summer.

In recent months, the Turkiye international has carved himself a starting role in Max Allegri’s starting formation, taking advantage of Federico Chiesa’s injury and subsequent dip in form.

The sensational striker has already wowed the fans with jaw-dropping goals, and some of the biggest clubs on the English shores have been taking note.

According to Turkish news outlet Aksam (via IlBianconero), Arsenal and Liverpool are both looking to prise Yildiz away from Juventus in the summer.

The Gunners and the Reds are already planning their squads for next season, and have placed the young talent on top of their shortlists.

The EPL duo are ready to splash 40 million euros, which the report considers as the asking price set by Juventus.

This surely wouldn’t sit well with the Bianconeri faithful who are adamant that the club must maintain the services of their most promising youngsters, and chief among them the Turkish striker.

This also adds to a report from La Stampa (via JuventusNews) claiming that one between Yildiz and Matias Soulé will be sold in the summer, with the management looking to raise around 40 million euros to launch an onslaught for Atalanta midfielder Teun Koopmeiners.