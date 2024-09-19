Arsenal has been tracking Dusan Vlahovic since 2021 and was Juventus’ main rival for his signature when he left Fiorentina. Despite Vlahovic joining Juve in 2022 and remaining a key player, Arsenal has not given up hope of signing the Serbian striker.

Vlahovic is an integral part of Thiago Motta’s plans at Juventus, where he continues to lead the line. After a strong performance last season, he aims to improve further this campaign, and Juventus has no plans to sell him.

However, that hasn’t deterred interest from other clubs, with a report from Tuttojuve suggesting that Arsenal is still keen on securing Vlahovic. The Gunners have reportedly maintained their interest in him, even after missing out on Benjamin Sesko in the last transfer window.

As Arsenal looks to add a top striker next summer, Vlahovic is on their radar. Juventus is currently working on offering him a new contract with a reduced salary, and Arsenal is closely monitoring the situation. Should Vlahovic reject Juventus’ offer, Arsenal could make another attempt to bring him to the Premier League.

Juve FC Says

Vlahovic is a solid player, and the striker will keep attracting attention, but we are a big club and do not need to sell.