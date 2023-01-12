Report – Arsenal continuing to monitor key Juventus star

Juventus beat Arsenal to add Dusan Vlahovic to their squad a year ago, but the Premier League club has refused to give up on the Serbian.

Vlahovic is one of the finest young strikers in the world and has continued to show terrific form for the Bianconeri since he completed his move to the Allianz Stadium.

Juve is building their attack around the former Fiorentina man and he is a long-term investment for the black and whites.

But a report on Tuttojuve insists Arsenal continues to monitor him and the Gunners believe he is good enough for their squad in London.

The Premier League club knows Vlahovic is happy in Turin, but they will continue trying to add him to their group and could make a move if they get encouragement.

Juve FC Says

Vlahovic remains one of the best strikers in the world, so it is not surprising that Arsenal has refused to give up on adding him to their squad.

The Gunners are making progress and Vlahovic could make them even harder to compete against, but the 22-year-old is our man and it is inconceivable to think we will cash in on him soon.

Instead, we will bolster the squad and surround the striker with players that will create goalscoring chances for him.