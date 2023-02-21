Following three largely underwhelming campaigns, Adrien Rabiot is finally enjoying a solid season in Turin. The Frenchman has already scored six goals in all competitions, in addition to two assists.

Sadly for Juventus, the midfielder has taken his game up a notch in what will most probably be his last campaign at the club.

The 27-year-old is already one of the club’s highest earners, collecting around 7 million euros per season as net wages. Moreover, he and his mother/agent Veronique are asking for a hefty pay rise to extend their stay at Continassa.

So due to the club’s complicated financial situation and the possible lack of Champions League football next term, it’s safe to say that the former PSG man will try to find himself a new accommodation.

According to TuttoJuve, Arsenal is the latest Premier League giant to enter the fray for Rabiot. The league leaders are looking to bolster Mikel Arteta’s midfield, and are willing to match the player’s demands by offering him a new contract worth more than 10 million per year.

Juve FC say

With Champions League football virtually secured, the Gunners are in an ideal position to land the coveted midfielder.

At this point, European clubs are unable to match their English counterparts when it comes to spending, let alone Juventus with all of their ongoing crisis.