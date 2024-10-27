Arsenal reportedly consider Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic as their number one target to enhance Mikel Arteta’s attacking department.

Although the Spanish manager boasts a star-studded squad capable of competing on the domestic and European scenes, a large section of fans and observers suggest the team still lacks a genuine marksman.

The Gunners have been mostly relying on Kai Havertz in a False 9 role, and the German has responded by scoring four goals thus far. On the other hand, Gabriel Jesus has been struggling to find his best physical condition, and he’s currently enduring a lengthy goal drought.

So according to Football Insider, Arsenal are seeking a new striker who can lead the line and poach goals upfront. The source describes this profile as the Gunners’ own version of Harry Kane.

The report claims that the North Londoners have identified Vlahovic as their preferred target for the role.

The source notes that the Serbian’s contract will expire in June 2026, so he could be available on a cut price next summer which is when the Premier League giants will attempt to pounce on his services.

Arsenal had already tried to acquire the 24-year-old’s signature in January 2022 following his exploits at Fiorentina, but Juventus eventually prevailed in the race, securing an agreement with their Tuscan rivals worth circa 80 million euros.

Since then, Vlahovic has been having his highs and lows in Turin, but he remains a true protagonist for the Bianconeri and the club’s leading goal-scorer over the past few years.

Juventus are reportedly working on extending the player’s contract and convince him to lower his mounting wages. However, the club’s talks with the Serbian’s entourage remain in the early stages.

So if the Serie A giants fail to secure an agreement with the former Fiorentina man between now and the end of the season, a summer sale would become a plausible scenario.