Arsenal is the latest club to show an interest in Weston McKennie as Juventus looks to offload the American.

McKennie has played many matches for the Bianconeri recently as Max Allegri searches for men that can help his team.

The midfielder, however, is not untouchable and is one of the players Juve will sell for the right price.

The likes of Aston Villa and Bournemouth reportedly have an interest in the USA international, but he wants to join a top club if he leaves Turin.

Calciomercato reveals Arsenal is now circling the former Schalke 04 loanee as the Gunners seek to improve their squad.

The English league leaders are having a good season and want to bolster their squad in this transfer window, meaning they could move for McKennie before it closes.

Juve FC Says

McKennie remains one of our finest players, but he is not consistent enough and his performances are easily overlooked for a lack of goals or assists.

A move to Arsenal means he is joining one of the top Premier League clubs and it could appeal to the midfielder.

However, will Juve price him out of a move away because the English side will not want to spend too much on the World Cup star?