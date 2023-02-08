Report – Arsenal is preparing a fresh move for Juventus man

Arsenal was Juventus’ main rival in the race for Manuel Locatelli in the last campaign, but the midfielder always wanted to wear our black and white shirt, so he chose to move to Turin.

He remains a key man for us and is at the club on an initial two-year loan deal, which Juve should make permanent soon.

However, the Gunners have still not lost interest in the Euro 2020 winner and a report on Calciomercato reveals Mikel Arteta’s side will try to add him to their squad again at the end of this season.

They could win the Premier League, which will make them an attractive location to most players around the continent.

Juve FC Says

Locatelli is one player we must consider untouchable, as the Azzurri star is a key cog in the wheel for us.

He has not been as explosive as some of us expected when he first moved to the club, but he gets the job done and shows a willingness to get better.

Losing him in the summer will show we are not serious unless it is for a huge transfer fee and we must be ready to fight and keep our best men.