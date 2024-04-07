Arsenal have reportedly entered the fray for Bologna star Joshua Zirkzee who has recently emerged as a transfer target for Juventus.

Despite having Dusan Vlahovic among their ranks, the Bianconeri have been keeping tabs on the 22-year-old.

The Dutchman has been one of the best revelations of the Serie A campaign, earning plaudits for his superb goals and incredible contribution to the Rossoblu cause. He has presented himself as an unconventional forward who’s happy to drop back and play an integral part in the buildup.

Earlier this week, reports in Italy claimed Juventus are working with Bayern Munich on a plan to sign Zirkzee. The Bavarian still have a buy-back option they can exercise for 40 million euros.

But according to TuttoJuve journalist Massimo Pavan, Arsenal have a similar plan in mind.

The Gunners are determined to bolster Mikel Arteta’s squad with a competent striker in the summer.

As the source tells it, the North Londoners are ready to repay Bayern the 40 million required to bring back Zirkzee from Bologna, while also offering the Germans a player in exchange.

Moreover, the Premier League giants could splash Juventus out of the water with a lucrative contract proposal for the player. Pavan claims Arsenal are ready to offer the Dutch striker a net wage of circa 6 million euros per season.

This season, Zirkzee has contributed with 17 goals and six assists across all competitions for Bologna who have stunned the world of Calcio by emerging as a genuine contender for a Champions League spot.