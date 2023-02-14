Report – Arsenal leading the race for Juventus target

Arsenal and Juventus have been the main suitors Youri Tielemans has as he runs down his contract at Leicester City.

The Belgian midfielder has no interest in extending his deal at the King Power Stadium and is now looking to join another side at the end of the term.

The ideal next club for him is a team playing in Europe and both suitors could meet this criterion.

The midfielder remains one man several clubs would be keen to add to their squad in the summer, but it seems he will move to Arsenal instead.

A report on Tuttojuve reveals the former AS Monaco man is closer to a move to the Premier League leaders as Arsenal has been working hard behind the scenes to make the deal happen.

Juve FC Says

Tielemans has done well in the Premier League and seems to have the experience that can make him a success in Turin.

However, the lure of remaining in England might be hard for him to turn down and we might not play in the Champions League next season.