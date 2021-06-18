Report – Arsenal leading the race for Juventus target

Juventus will have to see off competition from Arsenal if they are serious about landing Sergio Ramos.

Ramos has just left Real Madrid after almost two decades of impressive service that saw him win multiple trophies including several La Liga’s and the Champions League.

The Spaniard remains arguably one of the best defenders of his generation and he would represent good value for money for any club he joins next.

While he considered extending his stay at Real Madrid, Juve became linked with a move for him as the Bianconeri looked to add his quality to their squad.

Juve has enjoyed signing some of the best free agents around Europe and they want Ramos to be the next.

Now that he has been released by Madrid, the Bianconeri can get their man.

However, Todofichajes says Arsenal is also keen on signing him and the Gunners have a strong interest in his signature.

The report says the Gunners are currently leading the race as they try to replace the departing David Luiz.

Luiz has left them after two seasons and they feel that they need a new experienced presence in their dressing room.

They are offering Ramos a two-year deal and the best wage package so far.