Although Fabrizio Romano has poured cold water on the rumors, circulating reports insist on Arsenal’s revived pursuit of Manuel Locatelli.

Following his exploits in Euro 2020, the Gunners tried to lure the Italian to North London, but he only had eyes for Juventus.

Yet, the Premier League leaders have reportedly rekindled their interest in the 24-year-old, offering the Bianconeri a player in exchange.

According to the British press via la Gazzetta dello Sport, Arsenal are offering Juventus the services of Albert Sambi Lokonga in a swap deal for Locatelli.

As the source explains, the 22-year-old midfielder is finding little playing time at the Emirates Stadium, with Mikel Arteta mostly relying on Thomas Partey and Granit Xhaka in the double pivot.

Therefore, the North Londoners would love to sign the former Sassuolo man in order to bolster their midfield ranks.

For his part Lokonga joined the Gunners in 2021 after rising through the ranks of Anderlecht.

The source claims that both players are valued at around 30 million euros.

Juve FC say

Despite what the valuations say, this doesn’t exactly sound like a fair exchange from Juve’s perspective.

The young Belgian might be a promising talent, but he’s yet to prove himself on the big stage.

Although Locatelli isn’t enjoying his finest hour, he remains a reliable midfielder and a great servant to the cause.