Manuel Locatelli had several clubs trailing him after his heroics at Euro 2020, but he chose Juventus.

One team that persistently pursued a move for him is Arsenal, with the Gunners pushing hard to convince him to join Mikel Arteta’s revolution.

He still moved to Turin, where he has received plenty of minutes but made a limited impact.

He is a different player from the one that Italian fans watched at the Euros. To make matters worse, Max Allegri does not consider him a starting player if every midfielder is fit.

This could mean he will not be in Turin for long, and Arsenal is still keen on him.

They believe he would suit their style of play and they are now looking to reignite their interest in his signature, according to a report on Football Italia.

Juve FC Says

Locatelli joined Juve as one of the finest players in the world, but the midfielder has not made developmental progress since he made the move.

The club will want to keep him, but if he continues to struggle, he might get tempted to try a new home.

A move to Arsenal will not be a bad one, as Arteta has proven to be a fine manager of talents.