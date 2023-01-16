Juventus must be prepared to fend off another Arsenal attempt to sign Dusan Vlahovic this month, as the Gunners refuse to give up on the Serbian.

Vlahovic has been the main attacker at Juve for the last year after they saw off competition from the English club to secure his signature.

Considering he now plays for one of the biggest clubs in the world, that should make the Gunners move on, but that hasn’t been the case.

A report on Football Italia reveals they are prepared to launch another bid for the Juve goal-scorer after missing out on Mykhailo Mudryk to Chelsea.

Juve FC Says

Vlahovic loves Juventus, which is why he chose us as his next club when he left Fiorentina, even if he could have made more money in England.

He hasn’t been scoring as many goals as he did at Fiorentina, with some fans blaming Max Allegri’s tactics, but we expect the Serbian to stay loyal to black and white and not consider leaving us for Arsenal anytime soon.

But that does not mean we should be overconfident in keeping him because the Gunners could turn his head with a nice offer now that they are having an amazing season.