The prospect of signing Dusan Vlahovic is gaining traction for Arsenal as the Gunners actively seek a new goalscorer.

Vlahovic has been a target for Arsenal since his time at Fiorentina, where they previously competed with Juventus for his signature.

With Arsenal in the market for a new striker, there are expectations of reinforcing their squad in the upcoming January transfer window. Despite considering several names, a report from Calciomercato indicates that Arsenal remains keenly interested in acquiring Vlahovic.

The report suggests that a potential move for Vlahovic could materialise in January, with Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta anticipating a strengthened team for the second half of the campaign.

Juve FC Says

Vlahovic has failed to maintain his strong start to the season again, which should be concerning and is probably enough reason for us to offload him.

The Serbian has been hot and cold on our books and earns too much money not to be consistent.

If we are serious about winning the league, we need a goalscorer that we can trust to score more often.

If Arsenal can meet our asking price, we have to consider selling DV9, even if it means having one less striker for the second half of this term.