After losing Gabriel Jesus to injury, Arsenal have reportedly rekindled their interest in Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic.

The centre-forward role has been a real dilemma for Mikel Arteta over the past few years, with the team struggling to find a genuine marksman to lead the line. They have been relying on the versatile Kai Havertz this season, but the German’s knack for missing sitters can come costly for the Gunners, as was the case in Sunday’s FA Cup defeat against 10-man Manchester United.

Speaking of that encounter which was settled by dramatic penalty shoutouts, the North Londoners weren’t only eliminated from the cup at the hands of their old rivals, but were also dealt with another agonizing blow, as Jesus had to be stretched off after cluttering in Bruno Fernandes from behind at full speed.

The Brazilian has been a regular visitor to the treatment room, and he could be set for yet another lengthy spell on the sidelines, thus depriving Arsenal of arguably their solitary natural option for the centre-forward role.

(Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

So according to Tuttosport via IlBianconero, the English capital side could turn to the market to make up for their loss, and this could prompt another Vlahovic chase.

Many will remember how the Gunners tried to hijack the Serbian’s transfer from Fiorentina to Juventus in January 2022. The Premier League giants were willing to outbid the Old Lady, but the player only had eyes for Juve at the time.

Nevertheless, the source adds there haven’t been any concrete talks at the moment, but this remains a mere idea for now.

Moreover, the report explains that Vlahovic’s future at Juventus won’t be affected by the club’s pursuit of Paris Saint-Germain outcast Randal Kolo Muani, who would only arrive to strengthen the depth.

The Gunners are also expected to enter the fray for the France international since he is definitely available on the market due to his omission from Luis Enrique’s plans.