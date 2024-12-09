Juventus have been told what will be the right formula to lure Arsenal defender Jakub Kiwior to Turin.

The Bianconeri are currently examining their options on the market as they look to sign a new defender in January. Thiago Motta’s backline has been pared down to the bone following season-ending injuries for Gleison Bremer and Juan Cabal, so the club must recruit at least one new player to bolster this department.

The Serie A giants are currently being linked with a host of players, including the likes of PSG wantaway Milan Skriniar and Benfica youngster Antonio Silva.

Nevertheless, Kiwior’s name continues to pop up, especially due to his old connection with Motta. The Polish defender served under the guidance of the Italian Brazilian manager during his time at Spezia, before making the move to Arsenal in January 2023.

Sadly for the 24-year-old, he has yet to establish himself as a protagonist at the back for the Gunners, as he’s been facing stiff competition from a contingent of formidable defenders, namely Gabriel, William Saliba and Riccardo Calafiori.

Therefore, the Tychy native has only made 11 appearances thus far this season, most of them coming off the bench. For their part, Juventus continue to monitor the player’s situation in North London.

According to TuttoMercatoWeb journalist Niccolo Ceccarini, the Premier League giants could be willing to let Kiwior leave on loan with an option to buy that could become an obligation if certain objectives were to be met.

“Arsenal could decide to let Kiwior go,” claimed the transfer market expert in his TMW editorial via JuventusNews24.

“They are seeking a formula that can also provide guarantees for a possible purchase. Therefore, they could entertain a loan offer with the right to buy that can become an obligation under certain conditions,” concluded the TMW journalist.