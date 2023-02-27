Report: Arthur could be set for Brazil return after Liverpool stint

In the summer of 2020, Juventus and Barcelona agreed to swap their midfielders Arthur Melo and Miralem Pjanic in a controversial exchange deal. Since then, the two players’ careers have been on a downward spiral.

The Brazilian spent two largely underwhelming campaigns in Turin. Last summer, he completed a loan switch to Liverpool in the hopes of reviving his career. However, his campaign has been marred by recurring injury problems.

Therefore, the 26-year-old is unlikely to remain at Anfield beyond the current campaign. However, a report claims that he still has a couple of suitors in his home country.

According to Il Corriere dello Sport via TuttoJuve, the Bianconeri will be eager to offload Arthur who is no longer a part of the club’s project.

The source believes that two Brazilian clubs are interested in the struggling midfielder. The first is his original club Gremio, while the second is Palmeiras.

Juve FC say

Even if Juventus manage to find a new accommodation for the player, his hefty wages remain an issue. Hence, the Italian club would certainly have to pay a significant part of his salary if the midfielder were to make his homecoming.

The Brazilian has a contract with the Old Lady until 2025.