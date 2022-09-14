Report – Arthur could return to Juventus in January

Arthur Melo was one of Juventus’ big problems in the last transfer window as they struggled to offload the Brazilian.

Surprisingly, on the last day of the transfer window, he secured a transfer to Liverpool in the Premier League.

This helped Juve to save some money in wages and there is an option for the Premier League club to make the transfer permanent.

However, it doesn’t seem that will happen as the midfielder is struggling to play.

He has amassed less than 20 minutes of action since he moved to Merseyside and a report on Tuttomercatoweb reveals the English club is not keen on keeping him on their team permanently.

It claims they want to sign a new midfielder because Arthur does not fit into their style of play.

If they get a new man in his position in January, they will not hesitate to send him back to Juve.

Juve FC Says

Signing Arthur has been one of the worst business decisions we have made recently, and, sadly, he might return to us.

The midfielder is clearly talented, but it is still a mystery why he cannot settle at Liverpool or the Allianz Stadium.

Hopefully, things will change and he would become relevant in the English team.