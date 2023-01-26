Report – Arthur is not leaving Liverpool in January

Arthur Melo is one of the most unfortunate footballers around in terms of injury, as he has struggled to stay fit since he moved to Juventus in 2020.

The Brazilian was surprisingly signed by Liverpool on loan in the summer, but his injury problems followed him to Anfield and he has been sidelined for weeks now.

The Reds have been frustrated by that and some reports speculated they could even cut his loan spell short and send him back to the Allianz Stadium.

However, a report on Tuttomercatoweb insists Liverpool has no plans to lose the Brazilian this month and the ex-Barcelona man will spend the rest of the term with them.

That said, in the summer, he might be back in Turin because it is hard to see Liverpool take up the option to make the transfer permanent.

Juve FC Says

Arthur is a very talented boy, but injuries have denied him plenty of playing time and it is sad because he is not getting any younger.

At 26, he should be at the peak of his career, instead, he is battling with uncertainty because of injury and Juve is likely to offload him again in the summer.

