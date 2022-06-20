AS Roma has become the latest club to show an interest in Juventus left-back, Luca Pellegrini.

The 23-year-old is the club’s second choice in his position, and Max Allegri alternated between him and Alex Sandro in the last campaign.

He is considered an heir to the Brazilian by some fans, but his future might be away from Turin.

Tuttomercatoweb claims Premier League clubs are lining up to add him to their squad in this transfer window.

But they are not alone, and Roma is now pushing to make him a member of Jose Mourinho’s group.

Pellegrini faces an uncertain future at Juve, with the Bianconeri considering signing a new left-back.

However, it is hard to see the club allowing him to leave, especially because Sandro has also been placed on the transfer list.

If the Brazilian leaves, Pellegrini has to stay even if we sign another player for that position.

Juve FC Says

At his age, Pellegrini would be desperate to play more regularly, and he will tell that to the club.

At Roma, he would work with one of the best managers in the game, but he will also have to work hard and fight for a first-team place with the returning Leonardo Spinazzola.