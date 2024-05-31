Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz has been offered to Juventus as the Bianconeri rebuild their team.

The Brazilian has been one of the standout midfielders in the Premier League over the last few seasons, and his form has attracted the attention of top clubs.

He has been close to a move to Arsenal on at least one occasion, but that never materialised. Despite this, he continues to perform well and might be open to leaving Villa this summer.

Aston Villa’s recent qualification for the Champions League might encourage them to retain their key players. However, according to a report on Tuttomercatoweb, they are open to selling Luiz and have proposed him to Juventus.

Cristiano Giuntoli, Juventus’s sporting director, admires the midfielder and may consider the offer to bolster their squad.

Juve is embarking on a new era under Thiago Motta, and the report suggests that acquiring Luiz could be one of their initial moves in the transfer market.

Juve FC Says

Luiz has been one of the best midfielders in the Premier League, and he certainly can do a good job for us.

The Brazilian has been in fine form for his present employers, and we expect him to be interested in a move to a top club like Juve.