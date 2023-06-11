Report – At least five Italian clubs want to sign Soule

Matias Soule, a recent promotion from Juventus’ Next Gen team, has attracted significant interest from other clubs as Juventus evaluates his future in this transfer window ahead of the upcoming season.

Although Soule has been enjoying his time playing with the senior team, he has been receiving limited minutes, which could hinder his development as a top player. Consequently, Juventus may consider sanctioning a temporary move for him to ensure he gets the necessary playing time to continue his progress.

Multiple reports indicate that Italian clubs are keen on acquiring Soule’s services for the upcoming campaign. According to Calciomercato, at least five teams have expressed interest in adding him to their squads.

The report mentions Monza, Atalanta, Frosinone, Empoli, and Sassuolo as clubs that are monitoring Soule. These clubs believe that he would bring value to their teams and are confident that he would receive ample playing time, which is crucial for his development as a player.

Juve FC Says

Soule needs game time to build momentum and return to the Allianz Stadium as a much better player.

The attacker will not play often for us, even if he stays until next season, so we need to send him to a club that commits to fielding him constantly.