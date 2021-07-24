Report: Atalanta change their mind on Juventus player as they chase another target

This summer, Juventus and Atalanta are locked in several transfer negotiations. Whilst Cristian Romero is set to finalize his move from Turin to Bergamo after spending last season on loan with the Orobici, Gian Piero Gasperini could also be interested in the services of Merih Demiral.

Then there’s also Robin Gosens, who remains a transfer target for the Old Lady, even if a deal remains unlikely at this point.

Nonetheless, if the German ends up leaving La Dea this summer, a replacement would be needed, and another Juventus player is being considered.

Whilst Gianluca Frabotta was thought to be Atalanta’s primary target for the left flank this summer, a circulating report is claiming otherwise.

According to la Gazzetta dello Sport via ilBianconero, the Bergamo-based club has shifted its attention towards Parma’s Giuseppe Pezzella.

The 23-year-old garnered Serie A experience whilst playing for the likes of Udinese and Genoa, and following the Ducali’s relegation to Serie B, he could be available for a relatively low price.

On the other hand, Frabotta joined Juve’s U-23 squad in 2019 following a stint at Bologna’s youth academy. Last season, Andrea Pirlo promoted the left-back to the first squad, relying on his services especially during the first half of the season.

Nonetheless, Luca Pellegrini is now back in Turin following his loan stint at Genoa, and he’s expected to act as Alex Sandro’s backup for the upcoming campaign, leaving little space for the former Bologna man.