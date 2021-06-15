Report – Atalanta targeting a summer raid on Juventus

Atalanta has made Merih Demiral a transfer target as they seek to impress in the Champions League next season.

La Dea had Cristian Romero on loan in their squad before this summer and his fine performances prompted them to take up the option of making the move permanent.

Romero had been struggling for playing time at Juventus and that is what Demiral is experiencing at the moment.

The Turkey international will need to bide his time to get chances, but joining another team can make him relevant instantly.

Calciomercato reports that Gian Piero Gasperini has started planning for the new season and he sees Demiral as one player that will add value to his squad as they look to impress in Europe and Serie A next season.

They have become an established top-four side in the last few seasons and will want to maintain that status.

If they strongly believe they need Demiral, then they would have to splash the cash to land him.

This is because the report says Juve will demand a good transfer fee for his signature.

The Bianconeri have set an asking price of 35m euros and that might be too much for La Dea to splash on a centre back.