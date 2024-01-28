Juventus are looking to sign Atalanta midfielder Teun Koopmeiners and reportedly have an ace up their sleeve in the shape of Matias Soulé.

The Bianconeri have identified the 25-year-old as their primary transfer target to strengthen the middle of the park ahead of next season.

The Dutchman has proven himself capable of filling various roles in midfield without jeopardizing quality. He also has a knack for scoring goals, as portrayed by his seven strikes across all competitions this season.

But as Calciomercato tells it, this will be a financially costly operation for the Old Lady.

Atalanta have reportedly rejected an offer from Napoli worth 48 million euros last summer.

In June, La Dea will look to spark a bidding war that begins at 40 million while hoping to drive the price up.

Amidst their current financial difficulties, the Bianconeri may struggle to forge such hefty figures. Nevertheless, the management will try to entice their Bergamese counterparts by offering Soulé as an exchange pawn.

The young Argentine is enjoying a delightful campaign on loan at Frosinone, already netting nine goals.

However, the 20-year-old might struggle to carve himself a significant role at his parent club, so Juventus could instead use him as a makeweight in the Koopmeiners operation. The youngster is reportedly valued at around 25 million euros.

The source believes that his maneuver could tempt Atalanta given how their longtime-serving coach Gian Piero Gasperini enjoys working with talented and versatile players like the Argentina international.

For their part, Juventus will be hoping to strike an agreement in principle before the end of the season, thus avoiding a tug-of-war against possible Koopmeiners suitors from the Premier League, as they’re unlikely to prevail in the economic battle.