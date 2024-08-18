Pierre Kalulu has been hesitant about moving to Juventus, and a new club has now shown interest in signing him.

The Bianconeri have made significant efforts to persuade him to join, and they have already reached an agreement with AC Milan for his transfer. However, the defender remains unconvinced and has requested additional time to consider the offer.

This hesitation is causing delays in Juventus’s efforts to complete their summer transfer business on schedule. Meanwhile, Atalanta has expressed interest in signing Kalulu.

According to Tuttomercatoweb, Atalanta has added Kalulu to their list of targets for this window and could soon challenge Juventus for his signature.

Currently, the Bianconeri are still leading the race for Kalulu, but if his reluctance continues, the situation could change.

If we are competing with Atalanta for a player, we cannot lose them to La Dea unless the individual just does not want to move to a big club.

If Kalulu does not fancy working with Thiago Motta at the Allianz Stadium, then we need to quickly find a new target to add to our group before the window closes.