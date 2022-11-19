Wojciech Szczęsny remains Juventus’ undisputed number one at the moment, but he is 32 and might not last long in goal.

The Bianconeri know this and have started searching for a long-term replacement for him.

Reports have linked several players with a move to the Allianz Stadium and one of them is Marco Carnesecchi.

He is currently on loan at Cremonese from Atalanta and is seen as one of the finest youngsters in Serie A.

At 22, he is ten years younger than Juve’s first choice now and that means he can deliver up to a decade of top-level performance to the Bianconeri.

Calciomercato reveals Atalanta knows about the interest in his signature and they received an approach from Lazio.

They quoted 20m euros for the Biancocelesti, a fee Juve can also expect to pay if they want him seriously.

Juve FC Says

Carnesecchi is a decent Italian talent, but he still has so much development to do before he plays for a big club like Juve.

The youngster has time on his side, so there is no need for us to rush and add him to our squad now.

He will get better there because he plays regularly, so we should give him more seasons to develop.