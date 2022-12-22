Atalanta is prepared to sell Joakim Maehle amidst interest from Juventus as the Bianconeri seek to make the Dane a member of their group in Turin.

Juve has had their eyes on him for some time now, and after watching him at the WC, they could move for him in January.

Atalanta had previously been against selling him and wanted a huge transfer fee before releasing him from Bergamo.

However, that seems to have changed with a report on Tuttomercatoweb revealing they will sell him for the right price even in January.

It claims La Dea will accept any offer of around 15m euros for his signature, making it easy for Juve to make their move or drop their interest.

Juve FC Says

At 15m euros, Maehle seems affordable and we should add him to our squad if he is an important target for us.

The full-back has been in fine form in Serie A for some time now, so we can tell he will be suited to the competition if we add him to our group.

However, he must be a player that will fit into our style of play before we add him to the group.