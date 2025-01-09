Atletico Madrid have reportedly entered the fray for Juventus midfielder Arthur Melo who is desperate to leave Turin this month.

The Brazilian has been on the Bianconeri’s books since making the controversial switch from Barcelona on an exchange deal also involving Miralem Pjanic.

But after two unhappy campaigns at Continassa, he spent the last two seasons on loan at Liverpool and Fiorentina. The 28-year-old had a torrid time at Anfield due to injuries which prevented him from making a single Premier League appearance, but enjoyed a sort of revival in Florence last term, but it wasn’t enough to prompt a permanent transfer due to the relatively high costs of the operation.

Therefore, Arthur returned to Juventus in the summer and was immediately placed on the transfer list as Thiago Motta made it clear he wasn’t part of his plans. However, the Brazil international failed to seal a move, so he remained as an outcast at the club. Despite being on Juve’s Serie A and Champions League lists, he hasn’t made a single appearance in a competitive fixture this season.

Therefore, the midfielder is desperate to leave Juventus and put his career back on track as soon as possible. In recent weeks, Real Betis emerged as the favourites to land him, offering him the opportunity to ply his trade in Spain once more following his promising stint at Barcelona.

But according to TuttoJuve journalist Massimo Pavan, the Andalusians aren’t the only LaLiga interested in Arthur, as Atletico Madrid are also considering a move for the player.

This would certainly be an enticing destination for the deep-lying playmaker, as Diego Simeone’s men have emerged as serious contenders for the league title this season alongside usual suspects Real Madrid and Barcelona.

Arthur’s contract with Juventus is valid until June 2026, so the source expects his departure to ensue on loan with an option or an obligation to buy.