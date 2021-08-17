Report: Atletico Madrid seal sensational deal for Juventus target

Last season, Dusan vlahovic took Serie A by storm, scoring more than 20 goals as he almost single-handedly dragged Fiorentina out of the danger zone.

Naturally, the 21-year-old attracted the interest of the big boys in Italy, including Juventus and Inter. The Bianconeri even closely witnessed the excellence of the young striker, when he scored against them in both encounters last season.

Unfortunately for the financially struggling Italians, a foreign club has entered the fray, and apparently swept away the competition.

According to Corriere dello Sport via ilBianconero, Atletico Madrid have reached an agreement with the Viola for the services of the young bomber.

Diego Simeone’s side already possesses the likes of Luis Suarez and Joao Felix in attack, but Vlahovic is a completely different beast.

The Serbian is blessed with an imposing physique, incredible strength and a terrifying left foot. Basically, he can score from all angles.

The source claims that Fiorentina had rejected the first two attempts of the Spanish champions – set 50 and 60 million euros respectively – but an offer worth 70 millions was enough to convince them.

Whether the report turns out to be true or not remains to be seen, but one thing is for sure, Juventus can be safely ruled out from the race when it comes to transfers of this magnitude – at least during this summer.