Report: Atletico Madrid striker to offer his services for Juventus

After struggling for goals and form during his two-year spell at Barcelona, Antoine Griezmann returned on loan to Atletico Madrid, where he had previously enjoyed the best years of his career between 2014 and 2019.

Nevertheless, Diego Simeone’s side is unlikely to maintain the player’s services beyond the current campaign, leaving his future up in the air.

According to TuttoJuve, the 2018 World Cup winner will leave Barcelona once again in the summer, and is willing to offer his services for Juventus.

But as the Bianconeri fans know by now, the new management (especially CEO Maurizio Arrivabene) has set new parameters regarding the club’s new signing, and it goes against buying players above the age of 30.

However, exceptions can still be made, and as the source explains, the Old Lady would only be willing to welcome in the French striker if he accepts to reduce his salary.

This season, the 31-year-old has contributed in three goals and as many assists in his 26 La Liga appearances. He also scored four goals in nine Champions League outings.

Juve FC say

With Paulo Dybala leaving the club at the end of the season, this opens up space for a new second striker who can play alongside Dusan Vlahovic.

But at this point, one might wonder if Griezmann’s career is already in decline after three underwhelming campaigns between Barcelona and Atletico.

Perhaps Juventus would be better off seeking younger alternatives.