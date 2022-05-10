Transfer News

Report: Atletico Madrid striker to offer his services for Juventus

May 10, 2022 - 2:30 pm

After struggling for goals and form during his two-year spell at Barcelona, Antoine Griezmann returned on loan to Atletico Madrid, where he had previously enjoyed the best years of his career between 2014 and 2019.

Nevertheless, Diego Simeone’s side is unlikely to maintain the player’s services beyond the current campaign, leaving his future up in the air.

According to TuttoJuve, the 2018 World Cup winner will leave Barcelona once again in the summer, and is willing to offer his services for Juventus.

But as the Bianconeri fans know by now, the new management (especially CEO Maurizio Arrivabene) has set new parameters regarding the club’s new signing, and it goes against buying players above the age of 30.

However, exceptions can still be made, and as the source explains, the Old Lady would only be willing to welcome in the French striker if he accepts to reduce his salary.

This season, the 31-year-old has contributed in three goals and as many assists in his 26 La Liga appearances. He also scored four goals in nine Champions League outings.

Juve FC say

With Paulo Dybala leaving the club at the end of the season, this opens up space for a new second striker who can play alongside Dusan Vlahovic.

But at this point, one might wonder if Griezmann’s career is already in decline after three underwhelming campaigns between Barcelona and Atletico.

Perhaps Juventus would be better off seeking younger alternatives.

Avatar

You Might Also Like

Di Maria

Juventus target says he wants to play another season in Europe

May 10, 2022
Raspadori

Sassuolo director casts doubt over Raspadori’s transfer to Juventus

May 10, 2022
Coppa Italia

Allegri is facing multiple dilemmas ahead of the Coppa Italia final

May 10, 2022

1 Comment

  • Avatar
    Reply martinn May 10, 2022 at 3:06 pm

    another decliner to decline

    • Leave a Reply

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.