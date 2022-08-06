Juventus has been offered the chance to add Memphis Depay to their squad as Barcelona’s financial struggles continue.

The attacker has been a long-term target of the Bianconeri, and Barca beat them to his signature when he was at Lyon.

They are struggling to bring Alvaro Morata back to Turin and could turn to alternative forwards in this transfer window.

This makes a move for Depay sensible, and a report on Football Italia claims they could land him on a free transfer now.

It says Barca’s wage bill has burst through the ceiling, and La Liga insists they must get rid of some players before they register their new signings.

Depay has now been offered to Juve for a cut-price, but he could eventually terminate his contract and leave as a free man.

Juve FC Says

Depay remains one of Europe’s fine attackers, and the Dutchman has done well in the short time he has spent on the books of Barca.

He will bring an extra dimension to the Bianconeri attack if we add him to the group.

With Federico Chiesa still injured and not prepared for the start of the campaign, Depay could fill in for him and provide strong competition in attack for the rest of the season.