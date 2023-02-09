Report – Barcelona enter the race to sign Juventus defensive target

Barcelona is now in the race for Juventus target Ivan Fresneda and the Catalans could beat the Bianconeri to his signature.

Fresneda has emerged as one of the most exciting Spanish talents around the world and several top European clubs want to add him to their squad.

The full-back is one player who has proven age is just a number as he impresses even against the toughest opponents around.

This has seen Juve become interested in a move for him and the likes of Arsenal and Newcastle United also follow the 18-year-old.

However, a report on Tuttomercatoweb reveals Barca has joined the race and is pushing to convince the right-back to join them on a permanent deal.

Juve FC Says

Fresneda is a top talent, but he might feel too young to leave Spain now, which hands Barcelona an important advantage in the race for his signature.

The Catalans have placed their trust in young talents under Xavi Hernandez and that makes them attractive to other teenage stars in Spanish football.

We must begin working on the move now if we want to complete the transfer at the end of this season and Fresneda will have a big decision to make when the term ends.