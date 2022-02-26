Report: Barcelona give up on De Ligt as they pursue another Serie A defender

In the summer of 2019, Barcelona were hoping to rebuild their squad on the shoulders of two young Dutchmen.

Nevertheless, the Blaugrana were only able to snatch the services of Frenkie De Jong, while his former Ajax teammate Matthijs de Ligt landed in Turin.

And yet, the Juventus defender remained an objective for the Catalans, with constant news reports expecting them to swoop for the 22-year-old.

But according to Sport via JuventusNews24, the Spanish giants have decided to give up on signing de Ligt.

Instead, they will now pursue the signature of Kalidou Koulibaly who they recently met on the pitch during the two Europa League encounters against Napoli.

The source claims that Barcelona will bet it all on the 30-year-old, as they consider the Dutchman’s cost to be excessive.

The report believes that the Catalans would have to splash at least 75 million euros to secure the signing of De Ligt, while the player’s salary would be around 10 millions.

Juve FC say

If the report is to be believed, it would surely please the Bianconeri supporters who are hoping that their young defender remains in Turin for the long term.

However, the management must renew the player’s contract to avoid losing him on for a relatively low fee in the future. De Ligt’s current deal runs until 2024,