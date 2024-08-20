Barcelona have reportedly entered the fray for Juventus winger Federico Chiesa who is searching for a new club after being omitted from Thiago Motta’s plans.

The 26-year-old has been linked with a host of clubs in Serie A, and some sources even believe that the player has an accord to join Inter, either this summer or next year on a free transfer.

Nevertheless, other sources insist that the Euro 2020 winner will ply his trade abroad next season.

According to Diario Sport via JuventusNews24, Barcelona are preparing to launch an offer for Chiesa.

The Blaugrana are reportedly willing to put 15 million euros on the table. They believe this figure should be enough to convince Juventus to part ways with the player considering his status as an out-of-favor player in addition to his expiring contract.

Moreover, the source adds that Premier League giants Chelsea and Manchester United remain on the player’s trail.

Therefore, this transfer saga is apparently set to go to the wire, as the player’s next destination remains shrouded with mystery.

As for Juventus, they’ll be hoping to receive suitable offers, as they can ill afford to keep a high-profile star on the sidelines for an entire campaign.

Chiesa joined the Bianconeri in the summer of 2020, completing a controversial transfer from Fiorentina.

The 26-year-old enjoyed an impressive debut season in Turin, but sustained an ACL injury in the following campaign which stimulated a lengthy ordeal.