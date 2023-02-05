Report – Barcelona keen on signing as many as three Juventus stars

Barcelona is planning a summer assault on Juventus as the Bianconeri faces an uncertain European future.

Juve has some of the finest players in European football, but they have just been docked 15 league points, which means the Bianconeri will struggle to make the top four and some of their players might leave.

Barca has their eyes on three of them, with a report on Tuttojuve revealing the Catalans are interested in Dusan Vlahovic, Federico Chiesa and Manuel Locatelli.

These players have moved to the club in the last three seasons and represent long-term investments by the Bianconeri.

However, it could all change if their points deductions are upheld and they do not play European football next season.

Juve FC Says

Our key men will be monitored by the best clubs around Europe now because of our predicament, but this should be seen as a test of our seriousness.

If the club has the money to keep paying their wages, we must keep these stars in Turin because they will help our push to finish the next campaign very well.

For now, we need to focus on getting the best from them for the rest of this season so that we can win as many points as possible.