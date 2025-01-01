Juventus has reportedly been presented with an opportunity to sign Andreas Christensen from Barcelona as they work to reinforce their defence during the January transfer window. The Bianconeri have faced significant challenges at the back this season, losing two key defenders to injury and placing Danilo on the transfer list.

Danilo, who has been covering gaps caused by injuries, is no longer considered part of Juventus’ long-term plans. With the January transfer window open, Juventus is actively pursuing defensive reinforcements to stabilise their backline and meet fans’ expectations for swift action.

According to Tuttomercatoweb, Barcelona has offered Juventus the chance to acquire Christensen. The Spanish club is exploring ways to free up squad space to register Dani Olmo permanently. Olmo had been temporarily registered during Christensen’s six-month injury absence earlier in the season. However, with the Danish defender now fit, Barcelona faces difficulties keeping both players on their books under financial and squad registration constraints.

Christensen is a proven defender with experience at the highest level, having previously impressed during his stints with Chelsea and Barcelona. His availability could give Juventus a reliable option to plug gaps in their defence. However, the decision may ultimately rest with Juventus manager Thiago Motta, who will need to determine if the Danish international fits into his plans and style of play.

If Motta believes Christensen can enhance the team, it might be a smart move for the Bianconeri to act quickly and secure his services. Conversely, if there are doubts about his suitability, Juventus should prioritise other targets on their shortlist to ensure they make the most effective use of their resources.

Christensen’s potential arrival would not only address the immediate defensive issues but also provide Juventus with a player capable of contributing both domestically and in European competitions. However, the club must weigh their options carefully to ensure any signing aligns with their long-term goals.