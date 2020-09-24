Report – Barcelona preparing to make a move for Juventus star

Juventus defender Mattia De Sciglio could be on his way to Spain this summer according to a report from Mundo Deportivo as cited by Forza Italian Football

Barcelona is apparently interested in luring De Sciglio to the Nou Camp as a replacement for Nelson Semedo who has departed for Premier League outfit Wolverhampton Wanderers.

De Sciglio appears to be on the outside at Juve these days with youngster Gianluca Frabotta preferred to him last weekend in the 3-0 win over Sampdoria. It seems that new coach Andrea Pirlo does not have De Sciglio in his future plans.

Barcelona is not the only club keen on the 27-year-old with the same report claiming that Sevilla, Villarreal, and Valencia also interested in the Italian international.

De Sciglio is a versatile player that is just as comfortable on both flanks, he is also experienced and that is apparently what has Barcelona hovering. They are not looking to blood any youngsters and prefer a player that will hit the ground running and De Sciglio ticks that box.

No fee has been mentioned but De Sciglio, who cost €12 million from AC Milan, has three years left on his contract and will not be let go cheaply.