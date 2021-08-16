Report: Barcelona ready to pounce on Juventus target

For one reason or another, the patterns of Juventus and Barcelona have been intertwining this summer – Perhaps due to financial difficulties that both clubs are facing in the post-Covid era.

Whilst the Old Lady is still linked with a move for her former player Miralem Pjanic, other reports claim that the Catalans could offer Ousmane Dembelé for Dejan Kulusevski’s services (TuttoMercatoWeb).

But in another news, the Blaugrana could be interested in the signature of a striker that has been repeatedly linked with the Bianconeri.

According to Don Balon via TuttoJuve, Barcelona are hoping to seal a deal for Mauro Icardi, who could become out of favor at Paris Saint Germain.

The Argentine has started in the first two matches of the season, and managed to find the back of the net, but he’s expected to be benched once Leo Messi, Neymar, Kylian Mbappé and Angel Di Maria would all be deemed available to play.

As for Barcelona, after shockingly losing Messi due to financial regulations, they will also be without the services of his compatriot Sergio Aguero for the next couple of months due to a recent injury.

Despite Martin Braithwaite’s man of the match display against Real Sociedad on Sunday, the Catalans could be looking for a bigger name to lead the attack alongside Antoine Griezmann and Memphis Depay.

If such a deal goes through, it would be a return for Icardi to his old club, as he developed within Barcelona’s youth ranks between 2008 and 2011 before embarking on an eventful Italian journey with Sampdoria and Inter.