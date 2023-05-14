Last summer, Angel Di Maria insisted on signing a one-year contract with Juventus, leaving his options wide open for the following campaign.

At the moment, the Argentine’s future remains unclear. While he has an option for another campaign in Turin, the club’s uncertain status amidst the ongoing legal and financial woes could prompt an exit.

According to Sport Mediaset via ilBianconero, Barcelona remain at the window, hoping to pounce on the situation and secure the services of Di Maria.

This would be an interesting choice for the winger who spent four years with the Blaugrana’s arch-rivals Real Madrid between 2010 and 2014.

This season, the 35-year-old endured a host of injuries which limited his impact during the first half of the campaign. Nonetheless, he cemented himself as the main talisman at Juventus in January following his triumphant return from Qatar 2022.

While his most recent displays haven’t been as fabulous, he remains a key player in Max Allegri’s tactical setup.

Juve FC say

At the moment, planning for next season remains a daunting task for the Bianconeri amidst all the chaos taking place outside the pitch.

But if Juventus and Di Maria agree to part ways, it would be necessary to bring in a competent replacement in the summer, as the Argentine’s departure would leave a significant gap upfront.