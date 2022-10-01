Juventus and Barcelona are two top European sides who have suffered financially recently.

Barca’s problem is more pronounced, yet they spent more money than the Bianconeri in the last transfer window.

This problem is not the only similarity they have, and they do swap players often.

Miralem Pjanic and Arthur Melo swapped both clubs in the summer of 2020. Who will be the next player to join either side from the other?

Juve has been targeting several players from Barca recently, and one of them is Ousmane Dembele.

It seemed the Frenchman would leave the Catalans at the end of last season, but he surprisingly signed a new two-year deal.

He has remained a key player for them, but a new report on Tuttomercatoweb reveals the Catalans want to revise their agreement.

They might ask him to take a cut to his present earnings and that could push him away as soon as January.

Juve FC Says

Dembele has been one of the finest players around Europe this season and it makes sense to add him to our squad.

However, the Frenchman would be spoilt for choice if he leaves Barca and that will make it hard for us to sign him.

Unless we can offer him more money or find a way to convince him we are his best choice.