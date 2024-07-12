Joao Cancelo has been linked with a return to Juventus as he is no longer considered an important player at Manchester City.

The Portuguese defender spent last season on loan at Barcelona and performed well for the Spanish club.

Juve has begun a new rebuild under Thiago Motta and will play with a new system starting next term.

Several players are on their radar, and one of them is Cancelo, who is considered a very experienced full-back.

The Portuguese star has been in fantastic form for both Barcelona and Bayern Munich in the last 18 months, and Juve sees him as a player who could strengthen their team.

However, a report on Tuttomercatoweb claims Barcelona wants him to stay with them for another season.

The Catalans enjoyed his performance last campaign, and they believe he has a future at Camp Nou.

They are now looking to ensure that he joins them again and will speak with Manchester City amidst interest from Juventus.

Juve FC Says

Cancelo will be a very experienced player in our set up, and he has had a trophy-laden spell at different clubs, which might be useful in inspiring the other players in our squad.