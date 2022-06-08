During the past few weeks, we were made to believe that Angel Di Maria’s switch to Juventus will be a smooth one. Nevertheless, this is turning out to be a complex affair that could escalate into another transfer saga.

While the Bianconeri failed to reach a full agreement with the winger regarding wages as well as the length of the contract, Barcelona emerged to the scene, offering competition for the Italian giants.

But according to the Mundo Deportivo via TuttoJuve, the Catalan club has withdrawn from the race for Di Maria, giving Juventus a significant boost in their pursuit of the veteran.

The source explains how the Blaugrana are already planning to add a host of experienced players who are on the wrong side of 30. We’re talking about the likes of Robert Lewandowski (33), Marcos Alonso (31) and Cesar Azpilicueta (32).

Therefore, adding Di Maria to the fold would be excessive for Barcelona, as it would further raise the average age of Xavi’s squad. Hence, the club will instead focus on signing 25-year-old Leeds United winger Raphinha.

Juve FC say

If Barcelona are truly out of the race as the source suggests, then perhaps Di Maria and his entourage will have smaller room to maneuver, which could eventually prompt them to meet Juventus halfway.

But at the end of the day, it remains up to the Bianconeri to find a suitable agreement with the winger without breaking the club’s parameters for a stopgap deal.