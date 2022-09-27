Although they remain the heavy favorites to lift the Bundesliga title for the 11th time in a row, Bayern Munich currently sit 5th in table, having only won three of their first seven league fixtures of the campaign.

Despite the arrival of Sadio Mané from Liverpool, the Bavarians are still missing a genuine centre forward following the departure of Robert Lewandowski towards Barcelona.

According to report in German media (via ilBianconero), Bayern have identified Harry Kane as the perfect profile to bolster their attack.

England’s captain is at the prime of his powers, and his contract with Tottenham Hotspur expires in 2024.

However, the source also claims that the German giants have added Dusan Vlahovic to their shortlist, albeit as an alternative to the Spurs star.

The Serbian joined Juventus last January, signing a lengthy contract with the club until 2026.

While his experience in Turin started on a thrilling note, he’s been struggling for form lately with his teammates leaving him starving for service.

Juve FC say

Despite his recent dip in form, the former Fiorentina bomber remains one of the best young strikers in the world, and Juventus would do well to maintain his services for as long as possible.

But as we’ve seen last summer with Matthijs de Ligt, the temptation to pursue greener pastures could be too great for a player to resist.

Let’s hope that Juventus can restore order within the club as soon as possible, and regain their status as a top destination for the biggest stars in the world.