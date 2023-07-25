With a host of simultaneous sagas brewing on the transfer market, the future of Wojciech Szczesny has been somewhat overlooked.

The Pole has recently triggered an automatic contract renewal that pushed the expiry date to 2025. However, a circulating report brought the player’s future back to discussion.

According to La Repubblica via ilBianconero, Bayern Munich could be preparing an offer for Szczesny.

With Yann Sommer pushing for a move to Inter, the Bavarians are looking for a new goalkeeper to plug the gap while Manuel Neuer recovers from his injury.

Juventus director Cristiano Giuntoli returned early from the club’s pre-season tour. The source claims that Bayern’s reported interest in Tek is one of the main reasons that prompted the early return of the former Napoli sporting director.

As the report explains, Giuntoli would like to understand if the Bundesliga champions have submitted a concrete offer for the Polish custodian and whether it’s enticing enough for the Bianconeri to consider.

Szczesny has been part of the Juventus squad since 2017. He initially joined as a backup for Gianluigi Buffon before inheriting the main role following the Italian’s first departure in 2018.

The Bianconeri also have a reliable understudy in the shape of Mattia Perin, but would certainly have to add a new goalkeeper to the fold if Szczesny were to leave.