Report – Benevento wants Juventus youngster on loan

Benevento has shown a strong interest in adding Juventus man Marley Ake to their squad in this transfer window.

The attacker has been on the cusp of becoming one of the first team members at the Allianz Stadium.

However, the competition for a starting spot is fierce and he has been unable to break through so far.

Juve is now open to letting him leave on loan to spend the rest of the season at another club.

He has had several suitors, but Benevento has become his most serious in the last few hours and a report on Tuttomercatoweb reveals he might join the Serie B side for the rest of the campaign.

Juve FC Says

Ake needs to play more often and at 22, he should be a regular at another club now, but that cannot happen at Juve.

Sending him out on loan will help him develop faster and if he does well, we could cash in on him in the summer for a very good fee.

But the most important thing is that Benevento must promise to give him enough chances to play because it makes no sense for that not to happen when he could be playing Serie C football at our Next Gen side.