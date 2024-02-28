Benfica is keeping a close eye on Arthur Melo after his resurgence with Fiorentina in the current campaign.

The Brazilian midfielder faced challenges during his time with Juventus, with the previous two seasons being particularly difficult for him. However, he has experienced a revival in Florence after Fiorentina took a chance on him and signed him on loan for the remainder of this season.

Arthur has displayed outstanding form in Serie A this term, making him a potential target for several clubs in the upcoming summer transfer window.

According to Calciomercato, Fiorentina is keen on retaining Arthur and is exploring ways to afford the former Barcelona player. The Florence club has been impressed with his recent performances and considers him a valuable asset they should not let go.

However, Benfica has also expressed interest in securing Arthur’s signature, setting the stage for a potential battle with La Viola for his services in the summer.

Juve FC Says

Arthur has been fantastic when he plays this season, and it is good news for us as we look to sell him in the summer.

The Brazilian is a fine talent, but he is not suited to our style of play under Max Allegri and has to leave.