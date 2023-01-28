Report – Benfica looking to sign 17-year-old Juventus jewel

Benfica is one of the best breeding grounds for talents in Europe and the Portuguese side regularly lures youngsters from all over the world to their club.

Several of them develop into top players and earn big money moves to other European sides and now they have an eye on a Juventus jewel.

A report on Il Bianconero reveals the Portuguese side wants to sign Kenan Yildiz as he continues developing well in Turin.

The 17-year-old Germany-born Turkey youth international has been impressive since he moved to Juve from Bayern Munich in the summer.

His fine form for the Bianconeri U19 side has earned him a promotion to the Juve Next Gen team and now Benfica wants to add him to their squad.

They hope the lure of getting first-team minutes sooner will prompt the youngster to ask the black and whites to listen to their offer.

Juve FC Says

Yildiz is one of the shining lights in our youth team and we simply cannot allow him to leave soon because of that.

The teenager is a top talent and is probably catching the eye of Max Allegri already.

If we want the midfielder to stay in Turin, we must promote him to the senior side and ensure he gets the minutes there. Otherwise, another club will lure him away eventually.