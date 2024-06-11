Domenico Berardi is looking to move to Juventus this summer after Sassuolo’s relegation from Serie A last season.

The attacker has been closely linked with a move to Juventus for several seasons, and he was annoyed that a move to the Bianconeri last season did not materialise.

Juve still wants to add him to their squad this summer because he remains one of the most productive players in the Italian top flight.

The Bianconeri have changed their manager, with Thiago Motta expected to become the next coach shortly.

Juve remains interested in Berardi, and it seems Motta would also love to work with him, but the most important thing is that the attacker wants the transfer.

A report on Football Italia reveals Berardi has given the green light for the transfer and wants Sassuolo to sell him to the Old Lady as he is considered too good to stay in Serie B.

Juve now has a chance to strike an agreement, and the Black and Greens could accept an initial loan move for his signature.

Juve FC Says

Berardi has been in fantastic form in Serie A, and his recent injury is probably the reason Sassuolo was relegated.

He can do a fantastic job for any club at the top level and might be a good signing for us.