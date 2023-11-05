Since rising onto the scene in 2013, Domenico Berardi has been linked with a move to a bigger club. But after 10 years, the winger is still playing his football at the Mapei Stadium.

The 29-year-old has certainly consolidated his place as the most iconic player in Sassuolo’s history. However, he still aspires to play at a more prestigious club.

According to Il Corriere dello Sport, Berardi and Juventus have been betrothed since the summer when the player agreed personal terms with the Old Lady.

However, the Emilian club rejected the offer. But for just how long will the Neroverdi block their talisman’s passage to Turin?

The source believes that Mimmo’s desire to feature for a top club will eventually prevail.

Even though Sassuolo CEO Giovanni Carnevali aimed some digs towards Juventus and their director of football Cristiano Giuntoli in the summer, the report insists that the rapport between the two clubs remains excellent.

The Roman newspaper believes that the two parties can find an agreement similar to Manuel Locatelli’s. In other words, Juve can sign Berardi on loan with an obligation to buy triggered following one year or more.

Berardi was on the Bianconeri’s books between 2013 and 2015 (co-ownership), but never donned the famous Black-and-White stripes.

This season, the Euro 2020 winner contributed with five goals in eight Serie A appearances, including a lovely strike in the 4-2 victory over the Old Lady back in September.